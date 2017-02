Goldman Sachs & Co. told employees in an internal memo Sunday that the firm will be open for business on Monday as Hurricane Sandy approaches, though only employees "critical" to operations will be asked to get to downtown Manhattan, and then only if they can do so safely.

Goldman will have other employees working from Greenwich, Connecticut, and Princeton, New Jersey, and many employees will work from home as well, the memo said.

