Hurricane Sandy is expected to come ashore at about 8:00 P.M. EDT (12:00 a.m. Tuesday British time ) on the storm-battered northeast U.S. coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Centre said on Monday.

Sandy was centred about 20 miles (35 km) south of Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Centre said.

The hurricane Centre said Sandy was now a "post-tropical cyclone", meaning it still had hurricane-force winds but lost the characteristics of a tropical cyclone.

