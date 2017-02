The New York Stock Exchange will open on Monday morning as usual, a spokesman for the stock exchange said after officials announced plans to close all area public transportation at 7 p.m. EDT (11 p.m. British Time) to prepare for Hurricane Sandy.

"We continue to monitor the situation and to communicate with government officials, regulators, and markets participants," NYSE spokesman Rich Adamonis said.

(Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)