As U.S. Northeast braces for Hurricane Sandy, the following is a list of service suspensions for New York, New Jersey and District of Columbia area starting on Sunday evening:

* New York City Subway: to begin a staggered shutdown of the subway system and Metro North and Long Island Railroad commuter rail systems at 7 p.m. EDT - Metropolitan Transportation Authority

*New York City buses: To begin a shut down at 9 p.m. EST (5 p.m. British time)

*New Jersey Path trains to be suspended starting midnight

*MTA said it would accommodate customers leaving the Jets game in New Jersey before service is suspended

*Airlines expected to cease flights Sunday night at the five major airports in New York and New Jersey - Port Authority

*American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, JetBlue Airways, USAirways Group Inc to stop flights tonight at NY/NJ airports.

*JetBlue, American Airlines say they are closed through Wednesday morning. Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines say they are closed through Tuesday.

*Newark AirTrain, JFK AirTrain to monitor conditions and close down if wind speeds reach 30 miles per hour or more. After 7 p.m. passengers will not be able to use JFK AirTrain as the subway will be shut down.

*Port Authority warns tunnels, bridges closures "highly likely beginning tomorrow." To monitor tunnels, bridges for wind and flooding conditions on case-by-case basis, New York/New Jersey residents can get updates on www.panynj.gov/

*Amtrak to cancel Northeast Corridor service on Monday. Cancelling service North of New York starting 7 p.m. Sunday.

*Greyhound bus service in and out of NY stopping at midnight

*Staten Island Ferry will operate from Staten Island until 8 p.m. and from Manhattan until 8 p.m.

*NY Mayor Bloomberg ordered evacuation of city's zone A - areas close to the water and in danger of flooding.

*The Coast Guard is closing New York Harbour beginning tonight. Cruise ships scheduled for arrival Monday, Tuesday have been diverted

*New York City schools and District of Columbia schools closed Monday

*D.C. government to announce this evening if it will close on Monday.

*Maryland Transit Administration has cancelled MARC commuter rail service that connects D.C. with cities in Maryland and West Virginia on Monday.

*New Jersey's Atlantic City casinos were ordered to close Sunday afternoon.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer, Michael Erman; compiled by Sinead Carew; editing by Stacey Joyce)