As the U.S. Northeast braces for Hurricane Sandy, the following is a list of service suspensions for New York, New Jersey and the District of Columbia area starting on Sunday evening:

* More than 7,100 flights cancelled so far because of the storm, according to flight tracker FlightAware.com

* Airlines expected to cease flights Sunday night at the five major airports in New York and New Jersey - Port Authority

* American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Airlines, JetBlue Airways, USAirways Group Inc to stop flights tonight at NY/NJ airports.

* JetBlue, American Airlines say they are closed through Wednesday morning. Delta Airlines and Southwest Airlines say they are closed through Tuesday.

* Philadelphia International Airport will have no operations on Monday. Service is not expected to resume until mid-day Tuesday, according to FlightAware.com

* Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says Reagan and Dulles airports will stay open, but numerous flights flying in and out of the airports have been cancelled.

* Many airlines have also cancelled flights in and out of Boston's Logan Airport on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday morning

* New York City Subway: to begin a staggered shutdown of the subway system and Metro North and Long Island Railroad commuter rail systems at 7 p.m. EDT - Metropolitan Transportation Authority

* New York City buses: To begin a shut down at 9 p.m. EST

* New Jersey Path trains to be suspended starting midnight

* Newark AirTrain, JFK AirTrain to monitor conditions and close down if wind speeds reach 30 miles per hour or more. After 7 p.m. passengers will not be able to use JFK AirTrain as the subway will be shut down.

* MTA said it would accommodate customers leaving the Jets game in New Jersey before service is suspended

* Port Authority warns tunnels, bridges closures "highly likely beginning tomorrow." To monitor tunnels, bridges for wind and flooding conditions on case-by-case basis, New York/New Jersey residents can get updates on www.panynj.gov/

* Amtrak to cancel Northeast Corridor service on Monday. Cancelling service North of New York starting 7 p.m. Sunday.

* Greyhound said it would close down travel in and out of Philadelphia and New York at midnight and in Washington DC and Baltimore at 7 p.m. Its services to and from Norfolk, Salisbury and Ocean City were already suspended by Sunday afternoon.

* Staten Island Ferry will operate from Staten Island until 8 p.m. and from Manhattan until 8 p.m.

* New York Mayor Bloomberg ordered evacuation of the city's zone A - areas close to the water and in danger of flooding.

* The Coast Guard is closing New York Harbor beginning tonight. Cruise ships scheduled for arrival Monday, Tuesday have been diverted.

* New York City schools and District of Columbia schools are closed Monday.

* In the Washington D.C. area non-emergency federal government workers were told to take a day of administrative leave Monday unless they are already scheduled to work remotely for the day. The District of Columbia's local government also planned to be closed on Monday, according to Mayor Vincent Gray.

* The Metro train service in around Washington D.C. was cancelled for Monday, according to WTOP radio station.

* The Maryland Transit Administration has cancelled MARC commuter rail service on Monday, which connects Washington D.C. with cities in Maryland and West Virginia.

* In Maryland all State office and facilities will be closed Monday from 6 a.m. until the end of the day. Maryland's Office of the Governor said the state was cancelling Monday's early voting service for the November 6 U.S. presidential election.

* New Jersey's Atlantic City casinos were ordered to close Sunday afternoon.

