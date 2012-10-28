WASHINGTON President Barack Obama said on Sunday that he did not expect that Hurricane Sandy would have an impact on voting for the November 6 election but suggested it was something that would have to be examined later.

"We don't anticipate that at this point, but we're obviously going to have to take a look," Obama said during a visit to the government's storm response centre when asked whether Hurricane Sandy, bearing down on the East Coast, might affect voting.

The massive storm's approach has already raised fears of a disruption of early voting in some states.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)