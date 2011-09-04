Tropical Storm Lee reached Louisiana's coast on Sunday, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to an area packed with refineries and other energy infrastructure.

More than half of Gulf of Mexico crude oil production and nearly half of natural gas output were shut in, though some offshore producers had begun restaffing platforms and restarting some production.

As of midday, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said 843,223 barrels per day, or 60.2 percent, of Gulf oil production remained shut. In addition, 2.3 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output, or 44.3 percent, of Gulf gas production was shut.

Lee was located about 110 miles (177 km) west-northwest of New Orleans, with maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (72 kph) on Sunday afternoon, and was moving about 8 miles per hour (12 kph).

The Mississippi River corridor around New Orleans is home to numerous oil refineries. As a whole, the Gulf Coast accounts for more than 40 percent of U.S. refinery capacity.

Offshore, the Gulf accounts for 27 percent of U.S. domestic oil production and 8 percent of domestic natural gas output, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

TOTAL VOLUME OF OIL (IN BARRELS), GAS (IN MILLION CUBIC FEET) SHUT IN

9/1 9/2 9/3 9/4 AGGREGATE Oil 79,989 666,321 844,190 843,223 2,433,723 Gas 127 1,743 2,895.9 2,345.3 7,111.2 * Source: U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

PIPELINES

* BP: Extended an operational force majeure on its Destin gas pipeline due to storm threats.

* Enbridge: Shut Barracuda, NGPL interconnects on Stingray gas line.

* Williams: Shut 200 mmcf gas scheduled to flow to its Transco line.

PORTS

* Louisiana Offshore Oil Port loadings remain suspended due to rough seas, continues deliveries to customers from storage.

* Ship movement in and out of the Mississippi River entrance from the Gulf of Mexico remains halted because of weather.

* Port of New Orleans operating normally, expects little if any effect on its operations from storm.

-------------------------------------------------------- REFINERIES NEAREST FORECAST STORM PATH (in '000 bpd)

LOUISIANA: Company Refinery Size Status Exxon Baton Rouge 502 Monitoring Marathon Garyville 464 Monitoring Citgo Lake Charles 427.8 No impact ConocoPhillips Belle Chasse 247 No impact ConocoPhillips Westlake 239.4 No impact Motiva Convent 235 Monitoring Motiva Norco 233 Monitoring Exxon/PDVSA Chalmette 192.5 No impact Murphy Meraux 125 No impact Alon Energy USA Krotz Springs 80 No impact

MISSISSIPPI: Chevron Pascagoula 330 Ops normal Total 1,744

(Reporting by Kristen Hays, Bruce Nichols, Erwin Seba, Eileen Moustakis and Jeanine Prezioso; Compiled by Bruce Nichols and Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)