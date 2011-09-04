HOUSTON Royal Dutch Shell was restaffing and restarting western Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operations on Sunday, but Tropical Storm Lee hampered efforts to do the same at platforms in the centre of the basin, a spokeswoman said.

"We're able to redeploy personnel to some areas, but not all. We'll continue sending staff back out tomorrow, weather permitting, and once we've confirmed the facilities are safe," spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said.

Slow-moving Lee reached the Louisiana coastline early Sunday, where many oil and gas companies have helicopters on standby to ferry workers back to offshore facilities. Heavy rain and gusty winds can hinder those operations.

