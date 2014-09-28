FTSE turns down on sterling strength after inflation jumps
LONDON British shares dipped on Tuesday as sterling strengthened after British inflation shot past the central bank's target for the first time in three years.
LONDON British entrepreneur Hugh Osmond has acquired restaurant chain Strada from Tragus Group through his investment vehicle Sun Capital in a 37 million pounds ($60 million) deal.
Sun Capital said in a statement on Sunday that it had acquired 43 Strada restaurants from Tragus, which is also the owner of the Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia chains.
Osmond, who co-led the stock market flotation of Pizza Express in 1993 and later founded pubs chain Punch Taverns (PUB.L), said Sun Capital had "big plans to invest in the business and expand it".
EDINBURGH While the economic case for Scottish independence once centred on oil, people like company director Niall McLean now argue that trade is the way to ensure their country's future prosperity - and avoid the damage of the United Kingdom leaving the EU.
LONDON Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.