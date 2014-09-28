LONDON British entrepreneur Hugh Osmond has acquired restaurant chain Strada from Tragus Group through his investment vehicle Sun Capital in a 37 million pounds ($60 million) deal.

Sun Capital said in a statement on Sunday that it had acquired 43 Strada restaurants from Tragus, which is also the owner of the Cafe Rouge and Bella Italia chains.

Osmond, who co-led the stock market flotation of Pizza Express in 1993 and later founded pubs chain Punch Taverns (PUB.L), said Sun Capital had "big plans to invest in the business and expand it".

