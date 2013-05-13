SINGAPORE Singapore conglomerate Straits Trading Company (STCM.SI) said on Monday it has decided to accept an offer for its holdings in WBL Corp WEAS.SI from a group led by United Engineers Ltd.

United Engineers (UTES.SI) had on May 9 raised its offer price for WBL to S$4.50 a share from S$4.15, valuing the firm at around S$1.25 billion (657.2 million pounds).

Straits Trading owns around 40.55 percent of WBL, whose businesses range from autos to electronics, while United Engineers and its allies controlled around 40 percent.

(Reporting by Kevin Lim; editing by Miral Fahmy)