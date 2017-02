NEW YORK An appeals court denied a request for a special prosecutor in the criminal sexual assault case of former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn, NBC New York reported.

The state court of appeals decision in New York was expected after a trial level judge denied the bid by lawyers for Strauss-Kahn's accuser to replace the prosecutor. The trial judge also ordered the charges dismissed following a motion by the office of the Manhattan District Attorney.

