Here is a timeline about Dominique Strauss Kahn, the former International Monetary Fund chief, since he was arrested last May.

May 14, 2011 - A hotel maid tells New York police that Strauss-Kahn sexually assaulted her in his suite. She is taken to a hospital and released after treatment. He has lunch with his daughter before driving to John F. Kennedy International Airport to catch an Air France flight to Paris. Police board the flight minutes before it is due to depart and detain him.

May 15 - Strauss-Kahn is arrested and charged with a criminal sexual act, attempted rape and unlawful imprisonment His wife, French television personality Anne Sinclair, says she expects "his innocence will be established."

May 16 - Strauss-Kahn is denied bail in New York City Criminal Court, transferred to Rikers Island jail and held in protective custody.

May 18 - Strauss-Kahn resigns as head of the IMF, saying he needs to devote all his energy to fight the charges.

May 19 - A grand jury indicts Strauss-Kahn, meaning that he is formally charged.

May 20 - A judge grants Strauss-Kahn his release on bail and under house arrest.

June 6 - Strauss-Kahn pleads not guilty in state Supreme Court in Manhattan to charges of a criminal sexual act, attempted rape, sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and forcible touching.

June 28 - Former French finance minister Christine Lagarde is chosen to succeed him as IMF managing director.

July 5 - Tristane Banon, a French journalist, files a complaint in France alleging Strauss-Kahn tried to force himself on her during a 2003 interview in Paris.

July 24 - The hotel maid says in an interview published on Newsweek's website that he appeared as a "crazy man" and attacked her when she entered his room. The 32-year-old Nafissatou Diallo gives the magazine and ABC News permission to identify her by name.

August 8 - Diallo files a civil lawsuit against Strauss-Kahn in the Bronx, where she lives.

August 23 - A New York State Supreme Court judge dismisses the charges against Strauss-Kahn, after prosecutors lost faith in the credibility of his accuser.

September 18 - Strauss-Kahn, in his first interview in France, apologises to his country for a sexual encounter with the hotel maid he said was a "moral error" he would regret all his life, and vows to stay out of the Socialist Party's 2012 election campaign in France.

October 13 - Prosecutors drop an inquiry into Banon's accusations of attempted rape against Strauss Kahn due to lack of evidence.

-- The prosecutor's office says that evidence existed suggesting sexual assault but that pursuit on these grounds was not possible under the statute of limitations as the incident dates back to 2003.

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)