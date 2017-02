PARIS The French public prosecutor's office will not pursue a French writer's complaint of attempted rape against former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn due to lack of evidence, it said on Thursday.

The prosecutor's office said in a statement that evidence existed suggesting sexual assault but that pursuit on these grounds was not possible under the statute of limitations. The incident at the centre of the complaint dates back to 2003.

(Reporting By Brian Love and Vicky Buffery)