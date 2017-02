NEW YORK A defence lawyer for exonerated former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn lamented a rush to judgement by law enforcement and the media against his client, who was cleared of criminal sexual assault charges on Tuesday.

"There was a collective rush to judgement not only by law enforcement but also by the media. I want to remind you how uncritically the media examined this case from the beginning without even looking at the improbability of the story on its face," defence lawyer William Taylor told reporters shortly after the court hearing in which a judge dismissed the charges.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Eric Beech)