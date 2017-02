NEW YORK A New York judge on Tuesday rejected a request to appoint a special prosecutor in the case of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn, clearing the way for him to dismiss sexual assault charges.

Lawyers for the accuser had requested the special prosecutor on Monday after prosecutors with the Manhattan District Attorney's office asked the judge to dismiss criminal charges, citing the accuser's lack of credibility.

"The application is denied in all respects," New York State Supreme Court Justice Michael Obus wrote in his decision.

