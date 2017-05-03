LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - The securitisation of £4.09bn UK
student loans has been pushed back beyond June 8 with the
government taking the decision to delay bringing a large and new
asset class to market during a general election.
Income Contingent Student Loan 1 (2002-2006) was announced
several weeks ago prior to the surprise election announcement on
April 18.
"Following the vote to trigger a general election, the sale
will not be completed during this Parliament," a Department for
Education spokesperson said.
Barclays is sole arranger and joint-lead alongside Credit
Suisse, JP Morgan and Lloyds.
The market had been expecting the leads to announce formal
pricing indications by early May, but sources said it was not
feasible to bring such a large transaction during a general
election.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Sudip Roy)