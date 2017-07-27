France still hopes for deal with Italy on disputed shipyard

FILE PHOTO: French Economy minister Bruno Le Maire takes a picture of French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) near the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship during a visit to the STX Les Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard site in Saint-Nazaire, France, May 31, 2017.

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government still wants to work out an ownership deal for STX France with Italy despite its threat to nationalise the shipyard by buying out other shareholders, its spokesman said on Thursday.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday the French state would buy out STX France's other shareholders if Italy does not accept its offer to split STX's capital equally.

"We are negotiating with our Italian partners, and we want to reaffirm France's place and its interests in this major naval shipyard that is important for our national economy," French government spokesman Christophe Castener said on BFM TV.

"The aim is not to nationalise STX because the Italians are important partners," he added.

Le Maire has given the Italians until Thursday to accept an offer for 50/50 ownership of the shipyard, brandishing the threat of a temporary nationalisation to buy time to find another solution.

Italian state-owned shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) agreed in May to pay 79.5 million euros ($93.20 million) for two-thirds of STX France, which is being sold following the collapse of South Korean parent STX, but the Italian bid has raised fears for French jobs at the Saint-Nazaire site on the Atlantic Coast.

