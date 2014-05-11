Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir stands for the national anthem on arrival at Bole International airport for the 21st Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

KHARTOUM Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir underwent successful minor surgery on one of his knees on Sunday and will handle his duties from a Khartoum hospital for two to three days as he recovers, a presidential spokesman said.

Bashir, 70, also had a minor operation on his vocal cords in Qatar in 2012.

The Islamist leader is facing an armed rebellion in the western region of Darfur and dealing with an economic crisis which prompted violent protests last year. He has been indicted by the International Criminal Court on charges of masterminding war crimes in Darfur.

