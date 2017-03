KHARTOUM Sudan's Omar Hassan al-Bashir was sworn in for a new presidential term on Tuesday, extending his quarter-century rule.

Bashir took the oath at a parliamentary session in the capital Khartoum attended by regional African and Arab leaders.

Bashir won 94 percent of the vote in a national election in April, which was the first since Sudan saw its south secede in 2011 but was boycotted by many opposition figures.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by John Stonestreet)