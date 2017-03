KHARTOUM Sudan summoned the U.S. charge d'affairs in Khartoum to protest against the United States' failure to issue President Omar Hassan al-Bashir a visa to attend the U.N. General Assembly, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The failure was "damaging Sudan's essential national interests," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Bashir has been indicted for war crimes in Sudan's Darfur region by the International Criminal Court.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Angus MacSwan)