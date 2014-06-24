KHARTOUM A Sudanese Christian-convert woman who was re-arrested on Tuesday, hours after her release from the death row, was sent to a police station in Khartoum for questioning over providing forged information, her lawyer said.

Mariam Yahya Ibrahim, 27, was detained along with her American husband and two children as they tried to board a flight at Khartoum airport earlier on Tuesday. It was unclear where they were heading, but two diplomats said they suspected they were trying to go to the United States via either Cairo or Juba.

Her lawyer, Mohaned Mostafa, told Reuters he was with her at the police station and the police wanted to question her about providing forged information. He was unable to immediately provide further details.

(Reporting by Maaz Alnugomi; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)