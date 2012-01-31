SINGAPORE Buyers of South Sudanese oil seized by Sudan may escape legal trouble although Khartoum may get dragged into a prolonged arbitration battle for selling crude at steep discounts, lawyers said on Tuesday.

Regular buyers of South Sudan oil were caught off-guard when Khartoum blocked exports in late December in a bitter row over the transit fee landlocked South Sudan should pay for oil pumped north by pipeline through its northern neighbour.

Sudan has sold at least one tankerload of crude seized from South Sudan, according to industry sources who said Khartoum appears to have attracted buyers with a steeply discounted price as it looks to recover oil revenue from its former civil war foe.

Here are some questions and answers on the sale of the seized crude:

WILL BUYERS OF SEIZED SUDANESE CRUDE FACE LEGAL TROUBLE?

Lawyers say buyers of the seized crude sold by Sudan are unlikely to face litigation, although they may be penalised by the south with a ban on future oil sales.

"I don't think the South would want to be litigating against buyers of its crude," said Ashley Wright, a lawyer in the energy practice of Norton Rose (Asia) LLP. "At the end of the day, subject to some wrangling, the buyers are probably going to be OK."

Buyers could in turn take action against Sudan for selling crude it is not entitled to if South Sudan said the oil was theirs, he said.

Sudan sold a 600,000-barrel shipment loaded on the vessel Ratna Shradha to a North Asian trader. The final price of the deal was unclear, but one trader said the cargo was sold at a discount as steep as $14 a barrel.

With South Sudan holding on to two-thirds of the two countries' oil output, traders are stepping cautiously.

Buyers of seized crude from Sudan would risk souring their relationships with South Sudan and possibly be blocked from future oil sales, a North Asian trader said.

Tankers had been held up at Port Sudan, incurring demurrage costs of $20,000 to $22,000 a day, when Khartoum blocked ships from loading southern oil.

Sudan has released four ships carrying 3.5 million barrels of crude for buyers Vitol and Sinopec, but more tankers were still waiting to load another 5.4 million barrels of southern crude, South Sudan said.

"Logically, the supplier should pay for demurrage, but in previous cases, producers have refused to pay," a second trader with a North Asian firm said.

DOES SUDAN FACE A LEGAL THREAT TO THE SALE?

Sudan sold the seized oil to recover transit fees incurred by the south since July. It is probably entitled to adequate compensation through payment in kind for unpaid transit fees, Norton's Wright said.

"But if they sold too cheaply, then South Sudan could have a claim against Sudan," he said. "Because they would have to take less of the South's crude to get X level of transit fees if they push the price higher."

The actual agreement which sets out the transit fee is key, Wright said, adding that treaty negotiations which arranged for the secession of Sudan from the south probably did not work out how to split the oil income and decide on the transit fees.

A second lawyer who declined to be named due to company policy said it was not in the interest of either side to prolong the situation. International arbitration will give both sides an opportunity to agree to a permanent arrangement over revenue sharing, he said.

WHAT CAUSED THE DISPUTE?

South Sudan became independent in July under a 2005 peace agreement with Khartoum that ended decades of civil war.

But both sides have failed to resolve a long list of disputes, including how to disentangle their oil industries, divide debt, mark the poorly drawn border and decide who should control Abyei, a major battleground during the war.

Khartoum is demanding $1 billion (634 million pounds) for fees since July and $36 a barrel as a transit fee of the south's oil through a pipeline to Port Sudan. South Sudan proposed a fee of less than $1 a barrel.

(Additional reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Sugita Katyal)