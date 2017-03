DOHA Donor countries committed $3.6 billion (2.3 billion pounds) to Sudan's Darfur region on Monday, to be paid over six years, during a donors' conference hosted in Qatar.

No breakdown was provided, however the biggest pledges were provided by Arab countries, said Ahmad bin Abdullah al-Mahmoud, the deputy prime minister of Qatar, which promised $500 million.

