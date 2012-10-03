Russia's U.N. envoy Churkin dies suddenly in New York
MOSCOW Russia's combative ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York on Monday after being taken ill at work, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
KHARTOUM Four Nigerian peacekeepers were killed and eight wounded in an ambush in Sudan's western Darfur region, the international peacekeeper force UNAMID said on Wednesday.
"They were killed last night some 2 kilometers from our regional headquarters in El Geneina. They came under fire from all sides," a spokesman for UNAMID said.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday his government's investigation of the killing of the North Korean leader's half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, will be "objective", as tensions rose between the countries.
ISTANBUL Turkey's main pro-Kurdish opposition party said on Monday it had appealed to the European Court of Human Rights over what it said was the unlawful imprisonment of its two leaders on terrorism-related charges.