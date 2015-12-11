Kareema Abdallah Adam, a 4th grader at the Ardamata camp for the internally displaced poses for a photograph in El-Geneina in West Darfur, Sudan, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An internally displaced woman carries her child while digging the ground for mud to construct a house at the Aboushok camp in El Fasher, North Darfur, Sudan, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An internally displaced woman collects water from a pond to construct a mud-house at the Aboushok camp in El Fasher, North Darfur, Sudan, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Mona Abdallah Fath Al- Jaleel, a 5th grader at the Kalma camp for the internally displaced poses for a photograph in Nyala, South Darfur in Sudan, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

An internally displaced woman waits to receive food rations at a distribution centre provided by the World Food Program at the Abushok camp in El Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Mozdalifa Abaker Omer, a 5th grader at the Alsalam 2 School for Girls at Aboshok camps for the internally displaced persons poses for a photograph in El-Fasher, North Darfur, Sudan, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Tahani Abdallah Omer, a 5th grader at Alsalam 2 School for Girls at Aboshok camp for the Internally displaced poses for a photograph in El-Fasher in North Darfur, Sudan, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Mohamed Ali Ishag, a 4th grader at the Ardamata camp for the internally displaced poses for a photograph in El-Geneina in West Darfur, Sudan, November 24, 2015. Born in the camp, 12 years old Ishag wishes to be air craft engineer in his adulthood. The conflict in Sudan's Darfur region that erupted 12 years ago shows no sign of ending. But it hasn't stopped displaced youngsters, some of whom have spent their entire lives in refugee camps, from dreaming big. Twelve children aged 12 explain their hopes and dreams for the future; ambitions include becoming a doctor, an engineer and a teacher. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

NYALA, Sudan The conflict that erupted in Sudan's western Darfur region 12 years ago shows no sign of ending but it has not discouraged displaced youngsters who have lived up to their entire lives in refugee camps from dreaming big.

Twelve-year olds in the camps - interviewed as part of a Reuters photo essay found at reut.rs/1NRQzIt - remain optimistic, despite ongoing instability the a vast territory, roughly the size of France.

Khadieja Omer Mohamed, a 4th grader at Sudan Aid School at the Dereige camp for the internally displaced in Nyala in South Darfur, wants to be a doctor in her adulthood.

Manasik Yousif Abdo-Rahman - wearing a pink veil and standing in shade created by rugs hanging on trees - was born in the Alsalam camps in El-Fasher in North Darfur.

She hopes to become an electrical engineer one day.

Abeer Abdallah Yonis, posing in front of a rickety gate and mud wall in El-Fasher, wants to teach.

The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when mainly non-Arab tribes took up arms against the Arab-led government in Khartoum, accusing it of discrimination.

The mass killings of a decade ago have eased, but the insurgency continues and Khartoum has kept up attacks on rebel groups, leaving many living in limbo in harsh conditions.

Khartoum mobilised proxy Arab militia to help quell the revolt in a region where many live in houses made of straw and grass. Some militiamen, known locally as Janjaweed, pillaged and burnt villages and killed civilians. The government has called the Janjaweed outlaws and denied supporting them.

Almost half a million people were displaced last year alone, the highest annual total since the height of the conflict in 2004, U.N. figures show.

According to the U.N., about 4.4 million people need humanitarian assistance in Darfur and more than 2.55 million remain displaced.

But 12 years on, the 12-year olds who have known little else seem remarkably focussed on a better future.

Mohamed Ali Ishag displays a captivating smile for the visiting Reuters photographer. In the future, he says, he wants to be an aircraft engineer.

(Writing by Michael Georgy Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)