A man casts his ballot on the second day of elections in north Khartoum April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM Sudan's electoral body said on Wednesday it would extend voting in presidential and parliamentary elections by one day across the country, a day after it said logistics problems had hampered the polls in some areas.

Voting, which started on Monday, was supposed to only last three days in polls which look set to re-elect President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, in power since 1989.

Most of the main opposition parties are boycotting the elections, complaining of a crackdown. Voting got off to a slow start, at least in the capital Khartoum, according to Reuters journalists who have visited polling stations.

On Tuesday the National Election Commission said voting had not been able to take place at a handful of centres because ballot materials had not arrived in time. In those areas, voting has already been extended for two days.

There are 13 million Sudanese eligible to vote in an election government critics say is offering little competition against Bashir and his National Congress Party (NCP).

The boycott means that apart from the NCP, only a handful of new groups are running.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)