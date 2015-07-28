Newly-appointed European Union Ebola Response Coordinator and incoming EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides addresses a news conference in Brussels October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

KHARTOUM Sudan's foreign ministry summoned the European Union's representative in Khartoum on Tuesday to complain about "false information" it said the EU had disseminated about the number of refugees and displaced people in the country.

In a statement released on July 17, the EU commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, Christos Stylianides, said that the humanitarian situation in Sudan was getting worse and that an increasing number of refugees escaping South Sudan's civil war had exacerbated conditions.

The EU announced a 4 million euro (£2.8 million) increase in humanitarian aid to Sudan, where it said that 5.4 million people in Darfur, Southern Kordofan and Blue Nile, the scene of insurgencies, were in "need of lifesaving aid."

A foreign ministry official expressed to the EU representative his "outright rejection of the misleading and incorrect information" on the number of refugees and displaced people as well as the general humanitarian situation, the ministry said.

The ministry did not say how many refugees and displaced people it believed there were in Sudan.

