Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
KHARTOUM Rebel shelling of Kadugli, the main city in Sudan's South Kordofan border state, has killed five people and wounded 23, government radio said on Monday.
The radio did not say whether those killed and wounded were civilians or military personnel.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz, editing by Diana Abdallah)
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
PARIS French far right leader Marine Le Pen has increased her lead in the first round of France's presidential election, though she is still seen being beaten by a wide margin in the runoff, a BVA-Salesforce poll published on Thursday showed.