JUBA South Sudan said on Saturday it had repulsed an attempt by the Sudanese army to retake the disputed oil-producing border area of Heglig, which the southern army seized earlier this week.

The Sudanese army said late on Friday its forces were advancing on Heglig town, which it lost to South Sudan's army on Tuesday when border fighting between the two neighboneighborsurs escalated.

"They tried to attack our positions around 40 miles north of Heglig last night but it was contained," South Sudanese Information Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin told Reuters. "Heglig is (still) under our control," he said.

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army.

