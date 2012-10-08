Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
KHARTOUM Shooting and shelling broke out in the main city of Sudan's oil-producing South Kordofan state near the border with South Sudan on Monday, two witnesses said.
Sudan's army has been battling insurgents in the state since June last year but the state capital Kadugli has been mostly isolated from the fighting.
"The shelling started around 11 o'clock and stopped about 30 minutes ago," one witness said.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
PARIS French far right leader Marine Le Pen has increased her lead in the first round of France's presidential election, though she is still seen being beaten by a wide margin in the runoff, a BVA-Salesforce poll published on Thursday showed.