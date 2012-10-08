KHARTOUM Shooting and shelling broke out in the main city of Sudan's oil-producing South Kordofan state near the border with South Sudan on Monday, two witnesses said.

Sudan's army has been battling insurgents in the state since June last year but the state capital Kadugli has been mostly isolated from the fighting.

"The shelling started around 11 o'clock and stopped about 30 minutes ago," one witness said.

