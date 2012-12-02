Steinmeier becomes German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
KHARTOUM Two people were killed when government forces raided a training camp of militant Islamists in a remote corner of southeast Sudan, a government official said on Sunday.
"Two Islamists were killed and four police officers wounded during the raid on Friday," Ahmed Abbas, governor of Sennar state, told Reuters.
He said government forces had attacked the camp in a national park after a radical Islamist group had planned an attack from there on a police station in October.
Sudan radio said 25 people had been arrested during the raid, among them the group's leader.
No more details were immediately available.
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor will take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.