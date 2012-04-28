KHARTOUM Three foreigners whom Sudanese authorities arrested for illegally entering an oil-producing border area arrived at the military airport in Khartoum on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

Sudan said it had arrested a Briton, a South African and a Norwegian in part of the disputed Heglig area, scene of recent fighting between Sudan and South Sudan. Sudan said they had been seen entering with a soldier from South Sudan.

The witness said two Western men and two African men arrived on a civilian plane at the airport.

One of the Western men was wearing a t-shirt that said "Norwegian People's Aid. Mine Action South Africa," the witness said.

