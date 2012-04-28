JUBA The United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said on Saturday four people, including one U.N. staff member, had been taken to Khartoum.

Sudan said it had arrested a Norwegian, a Briton and a South African for illegally entering a disputed border area earlier on Saturday and accused them of helping the South Sudan army, a claim the South denied.

"Four people, including one U.N. staff member, were taken to Khartoum," Josephine Guerrero, a spokeswoman for the mission, said.

Guerrero declined to give any further details.

(Corrects to four not five taken to Khartoum including one U.N. staff member)

