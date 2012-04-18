Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir attends the opening ceremony of the Connect Arab Summit in Doha March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

KHARTOUM Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir said on Wednesday his "main goal" was to free South Sudan's citizens from the ruling SPLM party following a series of border clashes between the neighbouring countries.

"Our main goal is liberation of the southern citizens from the SPLM," he told members of Sudan's ruling National Congress Party, referring to the South's Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM).

"The story began in Heglig, but it will end in Khartoum or Juba," he said, referring to a disputed oil-producing region, adding that there would be "good news" from the border region in a few hours.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Mark Heinrich)