Turkish minister lands in Qatar aiming to help ease Gulf rift
ANKARA/DOHA Turkey sent its foreign minister to Qatar on Wednesday as part of a drive to repair Qatar's rift with fellow Gulf Arab states.
GENEVA Jordan has broken its treaty obligations by hosting Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al Hussein said in a statement on Friday.
"I very much regret that Jordan, a state party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, received the President of Sudan, against whom an arrest warrant has been issued. By doing so, it is failing the ICC and weakening the global struggle against impunity, and for justice," he said.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump is being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller for possible obstruction of justice, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified officials.
ALEXANDRIA, Va. Congressman Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, was in critical condition on Wednesday night after he and three others were shot as they practiced for a charity baseball game.