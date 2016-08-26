South Sudan's opposition leader Riek Machar attends a briefing ahead of his return to South Sudan as vice president, in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

KHARTOUM South Sudan opposition leader, Riek Machar, has left hospital but will remain in Khartoum for some time, Sabt Makkouk, an aide accompanying Machar, said on Friday.

Sudan's Information Minister announced on August 23 that Machar, who left South Sudan to escape government forces, was in Khartoum for medical treatment.

"Riek Machar left hospital this morning in stable health and has recovered ... He will stay in Khartoum for some time," Makkouk told Reuters.

President Salva Kiir sacked Machar from his post as vice president after renewed fighting in South Sudan's capital Juba last month between forces loyal to the long-time rivals. The clashes forced tens of thousands of people to flee.

Machar withdrew to the bush during the fighting in Juba and was picked up this month by U.N. peace keepers in Democratic Republic of Congo with a leg injury. His spokesman earlier said Machar had left South Sudan to evade Kiir's forces and had said his injury was not serious enough to require medical attention.

Makkouk said that Machar would speak at a press conference on Friday or Saturday in Khartoum to explain the latest developments in South Sudan. He was also due to meet Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir.

