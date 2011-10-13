KHARTOUM Sudanese security forces on Thursday arrested prominent opposition politician Farouk Abu Issa at his flat in Khartoum and took him to an unknown location, his daughter said.

"We don't know why he was detained and where is now. He is 75 years old, has high blood pressure and not in a condition to be arrested," his daughter Nahla told Reuters.

Sudan's security service could not be immediately reached for comment.

Abu Issa is chairman of the National Consensus Forces, a coalition of opposition parties.

