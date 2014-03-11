KHARTOUM A Sudanese student died on Tuesday after police fired tear gas at Khartoum University protesters who have links to the Darfur region, police said in an emailed statement.

Police said it would investigate the details of the incident, but did not give any further details on the death.

Security forces had used tear gas and batons against around 200 students who organised a march at Khartoum University against escalating violence in Darfur which they blamed on the government, a Reuters witness said.

Dozens have been killed in the region in recent weeks, where rebels have been fighting forces of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir.

Bashir has stayed in power despite rebellions, U.S. trade sanctions, an economic crisis, an attempted coup and an indictment from the International Criminal Court on charges of masterminding war crimes in Darfur.

Bashir faces a sharp drop in oil revenues, the main source of government income, and rising inflation after losing most of his active oilfields following the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

Subsidy cuts and other austerity measures brought in last September to cope with the crisis led to the capital's worst street protests in years, compounding the turmoil in a country also fighting rebels in southern and western border regions.

