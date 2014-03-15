KHARTOUM Sudanese police fired tear gas on Saturday at a group of 200 anti-government protesters chanting 'Freedom' in the north of the capital Khartoum, an eyewitness said.

There were no reports of injuries in the protest, the latest of several this week.

On Tuesday, one man died when police used tear gas and batons on students protesting against escalating violence in the western region of Darfur. The next day, security forces again fired tear gas at demonstrators attending the slain student's funeral.

Khartoum University has suspended classes indefinitely because of the violence.

President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has stayed in power for over two decades despite rebellions, U.S. trade sanctions, an economic crisis, an attempted coup and an indictment from the International Criminal Court on charges of masterminding war crimes in Darfur.

Bashir faces a sharp drop in oil revenues, the main source of government income, and rising inflation after losing most of his active oilfields with the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

Subsidy cuts and other austerity measures brought in last September prompted the worst street protests for years in the capital.

