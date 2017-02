KHARTOUM Sudanese troops have left Abyei, a disputed region on the border with South Sudan, the state-linked Sudanese Media Centre said on Tuesday, citing military officials.

"The armed forces implemented their deployment outside the Abyei region this afternoon," the report said, adding that Sudan's military had also handed over facilities to U.N. peacekeepers stationed there.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Alexander Dziadosz, editing by Diana Abdallah)