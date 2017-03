KHARTOUM Sudan's armed forces have started to withdraw from a buffer zone on the border with South Sudan, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday, after agreeing to do so in talks in Ethiopia.

"The armed forces have started the withdrawal from the demilitarised zone along the border separating Sudan and South Sudan," SUNA reported, quoting the armed forces spokesman, al-Sawarmi Khalid Saad.

