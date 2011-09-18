KHARTOUM Sudan and South Sudan signed a border security agreement on Sunday and said they would set up 10 crossing points, the first time the two neighbours have signed a deal over the tense boundary since the south declared independence in July.

Sudanese Defence Minister Abdelrahim Mohamed Hussein told reporters the designated crossing points would help movement of citizens between the two states, speaking after meeting his southern counterpart in the highest-level bilateral meeting in Khartoum since the split.

Fighting has flared up along several points along the border, but on the northern side, since southern independence.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Edmund Blair)