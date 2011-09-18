KHARTOUM Sudan and South Sudan signed a border security agreement on Sunday, the first time the two neighbours signed a deal over the tense boundary since the south declared independence in July.

The South became Africa's newest nation on July 9 under a 2005 peace deal with its former civil war foe Khartoum but tensions have been building up over violence in the border area, the sharing of oil and the disputed Abyei region.

Violence has also flared up in two northern border states where the Sudanese army is fighting armed opposition groups. Khartoum has accused South Sudan of supporting the rebels, a charge it denies.

But in the highest-level bilateral meeting in Khartoum since South Sudan's independence, both sides struck a conciliatory note and vowed to improve security in the ill-defined border area where most people just walk across or smuggle goods.

Sudanese defence minister Abdelrahim Mohamed Hussein told reporters 10 crossing points would be set up within a demilitarised zone on both sides of the 2,000 km (1,250 mile) long border.

"This agreement will strengthen the exchange between the two people ... We don't see any conflicts," Hussein said after meeting his southern counterpart John Kong Nyuon who added: "Without border security citizens won't be happy."

Around 300 joint teams backed up by Ethiopian peacekeepers will monitor the buffer zone from which both sides will withdraw forces, Hussein said. The Ethiopians already monitor a cease-fire in the disputed border region of Abyei which Khartoum took in May.

Both ministers declined to discuss violence in the northern border states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile where the army is fighting armed groups.

Khartoum has accused South Sudan of supporting fighters in both states which are home to large communities who sided with the south during decades of civil war.

A 2005 peace deal ended decades of civil war that killed two million people but north and south still need to settle many disputes, among them the future sharing of oil revenues, the main source of income for both countries.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Edmund Blair; editing by Myra MacDonald)