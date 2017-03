South Sudan President Salva Kiir attends the 20th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments at the African Union (AU) headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

ADDIS ABBA Sudan and South Sudan have agreed to withdraw their forces from a demilitarized border zone by March 14, a mediator said on Friday.

"D-day is March 10. The agreement calls for immediate orders(for withdrawal) to be issued within d-day plus four days," former South African President Thabo Mbeki, who chairs an African Union mediation panel, told a news conference.

