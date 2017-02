KHARTOUM Sudan has agreed to restart on May 29 talks with South Sudan to end hostilities and settle unresolved disputes, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"The meeting will be on May 29th," El-Obeid Morawah, spokesman for the foreign ministry, told Reuters. Talks were broken off last month after border clashes between the two sides.

Morawah said African Union mediator Thabo Mbeki had proposed the date after meeting presidents of both countries this week.

