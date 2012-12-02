Steinmeier becomes German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
KHARTOUM South Sudan could resume oil exports through Sudan by the end of the year, the South's chief negotiator Pagan Amum said on Sunday, after meeting with Sudan's defence minister and other officials in Khartoum.
"By the end of this year it is possible to load the first ship of oil, especially after the agreement in the meetings today and yesterday," Amum told reporters.
"Implementation will begin in the coming days," he added.
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor will take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.