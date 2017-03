KHARTOUM The presidents of Sudan and South Sudan will meet on Friday in Ethiopia to discuss how to improve border security and resume cross-border oil flows, both governments said on Tuesday.

The African Union will host the summit between Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir and his southern counterpart Salva Kiir in Addis Ababa, spokesmen for both governments said.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Khalid Abdelaziz; Editing by Michael Roddy)