ADDIS ABABA Sudan is ready to talk with South Sudan about security issues in order to prevent a return to full-scale war following weeks of border fighting, Sudan's foreign minister said on Tuesday.

"I'm now ready to talk, but on the security issues," Ali Ahmed Karti told reporters in Addis Ababa after meeting officials from the African Union, which has urged the two sides to return to negotiations.

"I'm ready to give priority to the issues of security and peace. Is that unaccepted in the world? I think this is very important," he said.

(Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Michael Roddy)