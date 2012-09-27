ADDIS ABABA Sudan and South Sudan signed deals on Thursday to secure their border and boost trade, a move which will restart crucial oil exports but fails to solve other conflicts left over from when the South seceded last year.

The defence ministers of both countries signed a deal to set up a demilitarised buffer zone at the joint border after a five-day presidential summit in Addis Ababa, the seat of the African Union which has been brokering the talks.

The security arrangement will allow South Sudan to restart oil exports through a Sudanese Red Sea port, giving both ailing economies a shot in the arm.

