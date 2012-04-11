KHARTOUM/JUBA Sudan said it would mobilise its army against South Sudan on Wednesday, calling a halt to talks with Juba on their fraught relations after an attack on an oil field vital to the north's economy.

With South Sudan in turn accusing Sudan of bombing a village on the southern side of their 1,800 km (1,200 mile) border, the African Union intervened over clashes that threaten to spark a full-blown conflict between the former civil war foes.

South Sudan, which seceded in July, has been locked an increasingly bitter dispute with the north over oil payments and other vital issues, as fighting has escalated in the countries' ill-defined border region.

Sudan said the South had attacked Heglig, a disputed area vital to Sudan's economy because of an oil field accounting for about half of its 115,000 barrel-a-day output.

"The government of Sudan announces it will oppose this flagrantly aggressive behaviour by all legitimate ways and means," Sudan's Information Ministry said in a statement.

It was not possible to verify statements from both sides as almost no access to conflict areas is given to foreign media.

Following the incursion, parliament had ordered a halt to negotiations with the south aimed at resolving their disputes, Sudan's state media said.

State news agency SUNA said Sudan would order a general army mobilisation but gave no further details. It quoted Defence Minister Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein as saying the army was capable of preserving stability and controlling the situation.

On the diplomatic front, SUNA said Sudan would halt all talks sponsored by the African Union with Juba and withdraw its negotiating team from Addis Ababa with immediate effect.

The African Union called for the "immediate and unconditional withdrawal" of South Sudan's army from Heglig and urged restraint on both sides.

OIL OUTPUT AFFECTED

South Sudan's Information Minister Barnaba Marial Benjamin said the Sudanese air force had bombed the village of Abiemnom in South Sudan's Unity state on Wednesday, wounding four people including a child.

Sudan's army spokesman Al-Sawarmi Khalid Saad could not be reached despite repeated attempts to call his mobile phone.

In Khartoum, foreign ministry spokesman El-Obeid Morawah said South Sudan's armed forces were in control of Heglig town and oil wells yesterday night, but the situation was still changing and it was not clear who was in control on Wednesday.

Another Sudanese official said he expected the fighting in the region would impact Sudan's oil production, but that there were no details about the effects so far.

"I expect... these oil fields will be affected, definitely, and at least there will not be production. If there is a conflict in the area, this is the least," Rahamatalla Mohamed Osman, Sudan's undersecretary of foreign affairs, told reporters in Khartoum.

South Sudanese officials have not elaborated on whether they maintained control of Heglig's oil fields.

"There is only fighting inside South Sudanese territory," Benjamin said, adding that South Sudan was only acting in self defence after Sudan launched a ground attack from Heglig late on Monday.

Violence in the border regions has hampered negotiations over partition-related issues including demarcating the border, determining the status of citizens in one another's territory and dividing up debt.

Sudan also urged the U.N. Security Council to call on South Sudan to withdraw from all areas inside Sudanese territory, news agency SUNA said.

(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz, Khalid Abdelaziz, Aaron Maasho and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Maria Golovnina, John Stonestreet)